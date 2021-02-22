Sialkot, February 22, 2021 (PPI-OT): Probationary Officers from Civil Service Academy visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, President Sialkot Chamber in a press statement, said that Sialkot was the only city in Gujranwala Division, from where Government collected its highest revenues. “Sialkot not only strengthen the Economic Situation of the Country but is also a source of creation of employment of thousands of people, that is why skilled workers of this city are more stable than the other cities” he added.

Mr. Baryar while addressing to the probationary officers from Civil Service Academy which included different departments like Police, Customs, Inland Revenue and Information, stressed that Export Sector of the Country was facing many challenges these days and in order to resolve those challenges able and devoted people like Civil Service Officers are vital. He sincerely hoped that after completion of Training, all the officers would perform their duties in different Institutions of our beloved country.

Mr. Baidar Bakht, Leader of the delegation thanked President SCCI for the warm welcome and hospitality. He appreciated the services rendered by Sialkot Chamber for the betterment of the Exports. He also acknowledged the vision of the Business Community of Sialkot and successful completion of many projects under private sector.

For more information, contact:

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

Shahrah-e-Aiwan-e-Sanat-o-Tijarat, Sialkot – 51310, Pakistan

Phone: +92-52-4261881-3

Fax: +92-52-4268835, +92-52-4267919

E-mail: sialkot@scci.com.pk

Website: http://www.scci.com.pk

