ProCap Insurance Grand Opening Ceremony cum Gala Dinner: Customers and Stakeholders Participated Passionately in the Grand Opening Ceremony

LONDON, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On May 26-29, 2023, more than 300 partners and associates from over 12 countries and territories gathered in Newport City Resort World Manila to grace the ProCap Insurance Grand Opening Ceremony cum gala dinner. The event was not only a celebration, but also a culmination of cross-cultural exchanges. On this special day, the participants were thoroughly immersed in the activities and had an unforgettable time.

In an effort to inject more fun and excitement during gala dinner, on-site quiz game was conducted. Each question was designed to be challenging, sparking intense competitions among the honourable guests. The game ended with five lucky winners receiving US$100 in cash each. This game allowed participants to display their competitive spirit while soaking in the celebratory atmosphere of the gala dinner.

In a historical moment, ProCap Insurance conducted a management presentation where the company proudly showed the audience the company’s reserves of more than 20 million USDT tokens, demonstrating the company’s strong financial strength! To prove that the reserves belong to ProCap, 5 lucky winners each received 100 USDT tokens that were transferred from the USDT account of ProCap Insurance. This presentation not only reassured current and potential partners and clients but also further consolidated the relationship and trust between ProCap Insurance and its stakeholders.

Additionally, the highlight of the event was a live gaming experience where ProCap’s System 7 Winning Formula was deployed to play prediction games on the spot within the Newport City Resort World VIP Room! This live gaming demonstration provided our valued customers with a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience ProCap’s System 7 Winning Formula. Participants were thrilled with the experience and gained confidence in the gaming algorithm of ProCap Insurance .

The event concluded with our honourable guests visiting Procap’s brand new VIP Lounge located in the exclusive Bonifacio Global City, Manila The spacious and tastefully renovated lounge facilitated numerous interactions between our culturally diverse customer base which allowed them to expand their network, paving the way for future cross-border cooperation.

ProCap Insurance would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all partners and stakeholders which made the three-day event possible. This event not only demonstrated the capabilities of ProCap Insurance, but also paved the way for further cooperation and growth within the industry. The company will continue to uphold our commitment to customers as we remain steadfast in our mission to innovate and develop reliable insurance services.

Steve Hughes,

Media PR Manager

steve.hughes@procap.insure

