Process of appointment to highest positions of Pakistan Army started: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said the process of appointment to the highest positions of Pakistan Army has started today (Tuesday).

In a tweet on Monday, he said it will be completed soon as per the constitutional requirements. According to reports, the Prime Minister office on Monday received the summary for the appointment of the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) from the Ministry of Defence. The incumbent COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa is all set to retire on November 29.