Prof Shawl condemns attacks on Muslims in India vice

March 1, 2020

London, March 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): The UK-based Kashmiri leader and Executive Member of Organisation of Kashmir Coalition, Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl has strongly condemned the attacks on Muslims in New Delhi, India. Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl in a statement issued in London termed the anti-Muslim riots in New Delhi regretful. He said that the riots started during the visit of the US President, Donald Trump to India.

He said, BJP is a political wing of RSS, which is a terrorist organisation and the Modi-led government is under its impact. It instigated people for the riots. He added that the anti-Muslim riots had exposed the Indian fascist face to the world. He deplored that the properties of the Muslims were also destroyed and even mosques and other worship places of the Muslims were desecrated.

Professor Shawl said that the world should take notice of the Indian state terrorism and India should be declared a terrorist country. He said that Modi was following the steps of Nazi and Hitler which could endanger the peace of the South Asia in particular and the world in general.

He said that after occupied Kashmir, India has made the lives of Indian Muslims miserable. He added that the Indian government had imposed lockdown and suspended internet in the occupied territory after it repealed its special status on August 5, last year due to which Kashmiris were facing severe difficulties. Professor Shawl appealed to the United Nations and other international human rights organisations to intervene and play their role in stopping the bloodshed of Muslims in India and occupied Kashmir.

