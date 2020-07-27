Progress in probe of BU video scandal

July 27, 2020

QUETTA:Important progress has been made in the hidden video scandal of Balochistan University.

The Syndicate of Balochistan University in its meeting agreed to submit recommendations to Governor Balochistan for initiating judicial inquiry against former Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Iqbal in a hidden video scandal.

In the light of report of F.I.A, Syndicate of Balochistan University, decided to submit recommendations to Governor Balochisan to withdraw titles and awards conferred upon Dr. Javed Iqbal, former Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan besides initiating judicial inquiry against him.

The Syndicate also recommended to terminate the services of Muhammad Naeem, Chief Security Officer and Saifullah, Security Guard while two annual increments of former Registrar Tariq Jogezai and former Transport Officer Sharif Shawani were also recommended to be withheld.

