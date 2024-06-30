Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur says the government has launched a number of development projects across the province to improve the socio-economic condition of the general public.
Talking to a delegation of the World Bank led by Country Director Najy Benhassine in Peshawar, he said provincial government greatly values the financial assistance provided by the World Bank for the welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement issued on Sunday.
Ali Amin Gandapur said the government is considering launching Education Card for students on the pattern of health card in the province. They also discussed the extension of partnership in diverse fields including education, health, agriculture, minerals, tourism, green energy roads and infrastructure.