﻿Prominent actor Talat Hussain passes away at 83

Talat Hussain, the celebrated actor, director and voice-over artist, passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 83.

His family confirmed his passing. He is survived by his spouse, two daughters and a son. The legendary actor had been battling dementia and dealing with a chest infection.

Talat’s daughter, Tazeen Hussain, shared the news of the demise of her father on her Instagram account.

“It is with profound grief and a very heavy heart that we announce that our Dearest Talat Hussain passed to his eternal abode this morning,” she wrote in a post.