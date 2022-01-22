Promotion of tourism in country Govt’s top priority: Foreign Minister 

Islamabad, January 21, 2022 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says promotion of tourism in the country is among the top priorities of the government. Talking to Special Assistant on Tourism Coordination Azam Jamil in Islamabad on Friday, he said an exemplary development in tourism was witnessed in 2019 in the country.

The Minister said like other sectors, COVID-19 has affected tourism sector as well. He said in order to promote tourism, we are offering several facilities, including online visa, to the foreigners who want to arrive in Pakistan for tourism. On the occasion, the Special Assistant intended to soon prepare a comprehensive national tourism policy.

