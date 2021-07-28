Promotion of tourism top priority of KP Govt: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday and discussed in detail the ongoing development projects in the province and issues related to public welfare.

The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister about the ongoing tourism activities in the province and the steps being taken by the provincial government to provide facilities to the domestic and foreign tourists and to solve the problems faced by them immediately. The Chief Minister said that progress was being made on development projects as per the roadmap for the promotion of tourism in the province. The Chief Minister also apprised the Prime Minister of the progress on the ongoing development projects in the integrated districts.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister termed the promotion of tourism as one of the top priorities of his government and said that the promotion of tourism activities would not only create new employment opportunities for the local people but also positively affect the national economy. The Prime Minister appreciated the initiatives taken by the provincial government to promote tourism activities in the province and stressed the need to intensify them.