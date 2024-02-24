Properties of four more Kashmiris attached in IIOJK

Srinagar: Continuing its drive to snatch the Kashmiris’ land and properties on one pretext or another, the Narendra Modi-led Indian government has attached properties of four more people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the properties were attached by India’s notorious National Investigation Agency in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and Handwara areas.

The NIA claimed that the properties belonged to the persons who were generating funds for promotion of the Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination.

Reportedly, notices were served to these persons, who are in different jails in IIOJK, earlier this week.