Prophet’s life is a source of eternal inspiration and guidance

May 11, 2020

Islamabad, May 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Embassy of Pakistan to France organized a virtual Mehfil e Seerat to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet S.A.W. The event was organised on 17th Ramadan, the day of the battle of Badr, a turning point in the history of Islam, says a press release received from Paris here today. The event commenced with recitation of the Holy Quran by Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali (Sitara Imtiaz) followed by poetry recitation in praise of the Prophet S.A.W by an inspiring poet Waqar Naseem Wamiq and a series of Naat recitations. Renowned Islamic scholar and expert on Iqbal Dr. Tahir Tanoli in his key note speech highlighted the importance of following the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) to bring peace and harmony to the world. He said that Prophet (P.B.U.H) was an embodiment of truthfulness and justice.

While replying to a question he said that it is a misconception that science is an antithesis to the religion of Islam. Inspired by the Quranic teachings, a number of Muslim scientists made monumental contributions to science. Islam’s message is to learn and progress. He further said that the Quran and love for Prophet (P.B.U.H) is the cornerstone for Iqbal’s poetry. His various couplets are literal translation of the Quranic teachings.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France, Mr. Moin ul Haq in his remarks said that the current coronavirus pandemic is a multi-dimensional challenge to humanity but at the same time offers an opportunity to improve ourselves and come out of this crisis as better human beings. He said that men of faith never lose hope, their resilience enables them to defeat challenges. He paid a rich tribute to Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) and stated that Prophet’s noble life serves as the complete and eternal guidance for humanity.

The event ended with a heart touching supplication to Holy Prophet S.A.W presented by Noor Muhammad Jarraal, an established poet, and a prayer for Pakistan, Kashmir and entire humanity. The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani community members in France, guests from various countries and media personnel.

