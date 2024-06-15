Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that the protection of the Chinese brothers working for the construction and development of Pakistan was the first priority of the government.
In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong at Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, he briefed on the security plan for Chinese engineers and staff working on CPEC and other projects.
Mr Naqvi said a separate force was being formed in Islamabad for the protection of foreign nationals. The minister said no one could create a rift in the eternal friendship between Pakistan and China and any such conspiracy would never be allowed to succeed.
They also discussed the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to China. The Chinese ambassador expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.