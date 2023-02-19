Protection of people’s life and property is our first priority: IGP Sindh

Karachi: A high-level meeting was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon regarding foolproof security across the Sindh province in which senior most and senior police officers of all ranges participated directly and via video link.

IGP Sindh gave instructions to audit the security issues and measures pertaining to Chinese residents and foreigners related to various development projects and other issues in Sindh; otherwise, all the responsibility will be imposed on the supervisory officers.

He said along with tightening the security of police lines and the mosques, special focus should also be paid on the security of important government offices, buildings, training centers, establishments, etc. It should be implemented immediately.

IGP Sindh while giving orders for red alert of overall security issues and measures, said that taking care of people’s lives and property and providing complete security to them was their first priority. The KPO incident was extremely shocking, the investigation of which will be brought to its logical conclusion and the facilitators of the terrorists, who went to hell, will also be brought to justice soon, the meeting was told. He said that security challenges are at the top right now, so police officers and officials should take the KPO incident seriously and focus on implementing security orders.

Apart from forming a high-powered committee to investigate the incident, IGP also formed a reward committee under the chairmanship of Additional IG CDT, whose members include DIG Headquarters Sindh, DIG Establishment, AIGs Welfare and Establishment. The KPO will prepare a list of awards and certificates for officers and personnel who had performed well during the KPO attack.

IGP Sindh praised the DIGs, SSPs, DSPs and other officers and personnel for their timely and effective response to the terrorist attack and described their action as commendable. He said that many lives were saved by the better response of their fearless and brave officers and personnel. The IGP Sindh said that the heirs of the martyrs should be taken care of while providing quality medical facilities to all those injured in the attack.