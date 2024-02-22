Protest Day announced on Feb 23 against Israel atrocitiesRemoval of Asad Qaiser’s name from ECL ordered

QUETTA: Markazi Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Nazriyati Pakistan today announcing the Protest Day on February 23 (Friday) against the atrocities of Israel, and urged religious scholars to raise voice in their Friday sermons against the atrocities and barbarism of Israel against innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

The announcement was made by Ameer, Markazi Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Nazriyati Pakistan, Moulana Khalil Ahmed, provincial Ameer Balochistan, Moulana Abdul Qadir Luni, provincial Ameer, KPK, Qazi Gul Rehman Nukyal, provincial Ameer Punjab, Moulana Sanaullah and provincial Ameer Sindh, Moulana Aziz Ahmed Shah Amroti in joint statement issued here on Wednesday.

They said that Israel had been imposed on the chest of Middle East as a rotten cancer after the Second World War, adding Israel had become accustomed to sucking the blood of Muslims to quench its thirst.

They said that owing to the relentless bombardment of Israel on Gaza, more than thirty thousand Palestinians had been martyred besides levelling Gaza to the ground, but rulers of Muslim world were not paying heed to the cries of Palestinian children. They said Israel was deliberately targeting schools, hospitals, ambulances and camps of displaced Palestinians.

They said that aggression of Israel on Gaza could not be seen by the United Nations and so called human rights organizations, adding that Palestinians had been left at the mercy of Israel.

Till what time international community would keep a silence over the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, they said, adding Jihad (holy war) was the only treatment of Israel. Urging Muslim umma to unite in order to decimate Israel, they said that the liberation of “Bait-ul-Muqadus” was not only the issue of Palestinians but was also the issue of whole Muslim umma.

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered on Thursday the removal of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah issued orders and termed the addition of his name as unconstitutional and against the law.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer told the court that Asad Qaiser was the former speaker of the National Assembly and had to perform Umrahand was barred from leaving country.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court on June 23, the name of Asad Qaiser was put on ECL. The court declared the order of putting Asad Qaiser’s name in ECL as illegal and ordered the immediate removal of his name from the list.