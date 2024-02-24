Protest in Kupwara against IIOJK authorities’ apathy

Srinagar: People held a protest in Kupwara district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the New Delhi-installed administration for displaying apathy towards their sufferings.

According to Kashmir Media Service, residents of Trehgam in the district staged the protest on the Kupwara-Chowkibal highway against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to repair their electric transformer despite the passage of several days. The protesters raised slogans against the authorities and also halted traffic on the highway.

“For the past five days we have been suffering due to lack of electricity but authorities are yet to repair our electric transformer. Don’t know how many more days we have to suffer in this bone chilling cold,” said a protestor.

“We have been forced to hit the streets as the concerned authorities have failed to mitigate our problem. The areas including Zargar Mohalla, Ganie Mohalla, Main Market Trehgam were reeling under darkness for the past five days which forced them to stage a protest,” he added.

“Infact the hospital in Trehgam is without electricity due to which patient care has been badly hit. I was supposed to get an X-ray done but the X-ray section at Trehgam hospital is defunct due to lack of electricity,” stated another protestor.