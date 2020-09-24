Protest: (Pakistan Hindus protest outside Indian embassy against mysterious death of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India)

Islamabad:Members of Hindu community from across the country are holding sit-in in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to protest against mysterious death of eleven Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur, India, last month.

A large number of Hindus, led by MNA and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar, reached Islamabad late last night (Thursday night) from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various other parts of the country in a caravan.

The participants of the sit-in chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government. They demanded a transparent inquiry into the tragic incident from the Indian government.

They also called upon the international community to provide them justice. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ramesh Kumar said India must provide post mortem report and copy of FIR of the incident to Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi immediately.