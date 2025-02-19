A protest rally was held in Harnai under the banner of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Awami National Party (ANP), and National Democratic Movement (NDM), demanding the release of PTM leader Ali Wazir, Pashtun Qaumi Jirga leader Malak Naseer Kokikhail, Haji Abdul Samad, Haqyar, and Mustafa Pashtun.
The demonstrators also urged authorities to withdraw the single document regime policy for travel along the Pak-Afghan border, Durand Line.
The rally marched through different roads of Harnai and reached Bacha Khan Chowk, where a protest demonstration was staged. Participants raised slogans in support of their demands and called for immediate action.
During the demonstration, speakers emphasized the need for the prompt release of the detained leaders and criticized the introduction of the single document regime policy. They urged authorities to reconsider the policy, arguing that it affects cross-border movement.
Awami National Party’s Provincial Secretary for Information, Wali Dad Miani, along with other leaders, addressed the protest and reiterated their demands.