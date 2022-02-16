Protesters block Balochistan-Sindh National highway

KACHHI: Protesters blocked Balochistan-Sindh National highway in district Kachi, demanding authorities to apprehend the alleged accused who had allegedly committed the crime of killing five tribesmen of Awan tribe on November 12, 2021 in Goth Awan of district Kachhi in Balochistan province.

According to reports, protesters staged a sit-in on Balochistan-Sindh National highway in district Kachi, blocking the highway for all kind of traffic against the negligence of authorities to take action against the influential persons involved in killing innocent tribesmen of Awan tribe on November 12, 2021 in district Kachhi.

Talking to media, including PPI, representatives of protesters said that all the officers of district Kachhi who had lodged FIR against the alleged accused involved in the killing of five tribesmen of Awan tribe had been transferred and the presently posted officers of district administration and law enforcement agencies were reluctant to take action against the accused nominated in the FIR. Protesters called on authorities to take action against the alleged accused nominated in the F.I.R. Sindh-Balochistan highway remained blocked till writing this report.