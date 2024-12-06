arachi highway was blocked on Thursday as relatives of Kaleemullah Rodini, joined by workers of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), staged a sit-in demanding his recovery.
The protest caused long queues of vehicles along the vital highway, disrupting traffic between Quetta and Karachi. Protesters, including women, accused authorities of failing to address the issue of enforced disappearances and vowed to continue their demonstration until Rodini’s whereabouts were disclosed.
The highway remained blocked at the time of filing this report, leaving commuters stranded and raising concerns over the ongoing crisis.
Kaleemullah Rodini, reportedly an activist associated with the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), has been the focus of protests after his alleged enforced disappearance. His family and supporters staged a sit-in on the Quetta-Karachi highway to demand his recovery, which led to significant disruption of traffic. Such cases have been a recurring concern in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances often spark protests from families and human rights organizations.
The protesters, including women and party workers, vowed to continue their demonstration until Rodini’s recovery, highlighting the broader issue of missing persons in the region. This phenomenon is frequently linked to longstanding tensions in Balochistan regarding autonomy, governance, and resource distribution?