News Ticker: ﻿At UN, Pakistan for urgent end to Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza﻿President, PM express commitment for complete eradication of terrorism﻿President, PM pay tribute to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed﻿Serena Chowk Interchange project will be completed in three months: Interior Minister﻿FBISE launches Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad﻿Protesters block Quetta-Karachi highway over Rodini’s disappearance﻿PDMA Issues Weather Alert for Strong Winds in Balochistans﻿Ex-AJK minister says new ordinance strips citizens of their fundamental rightsDRAP, BOI, MOFA to be integrated with PSW: Asim AwanCM inaugurates Prof Hashmat Lodi Youth Development Centre at SMIUIBA Karachi hosts two-day Annual Population Research Conference﻿IBA Karachi hosts two-day Annual Population Research Conference﻿Khairpur police rescue two kidnapped persons﻿Pakistan Navy ship visits Kenya﻿Sindh Minister Memon Dismisses Jamaat-e-Islami’s Allegations﻿Bad governance has turned City of Lights into a city of potholes: Pasban﻿Security forces kill eight Khwarij in two operations in KP﻿YDA Women Wing demands raise in Lady Medical Officers﻿Yellow Line Bus Transit project soon for Korangi, Landhi: Wahab﻿CM Inaugurates Prof Hashmat Lodi Youth Development Centre at SMIU﻿Cheema discusses key strategies to boost economic cooperation between Pakistan, Czech republic﻿Karachiites send postcards to US president for Aafia’s release﻿13 SBK Women University Faculty Fail to Rejoin After PhD Completion﻿66th death anniversary of Patras Bukhari observed﻿Commerce Minister sets vision for enhanced trade, exports﻿Rs1bn allocated to upgrade science laboratories in 30 colleges﻿Formation Commanders vow to defeat terrorists, hostile forces﻿Industrial workers have not been provided with Benazir Mazdoor Cards: Rahoojo﻿World Soil Day observed﻿President, PM hail security forces for killing eight Khawarij in KP﻿ADB Mission reviews power transmission projects﻿AQM leader warns against crackdown on Pushtuns﻿Car-motorcycle collision near Jhirk takes life﻿LoI signed to empower young women, girls across Pakistan﻿Thailand’s National Day celebrated in Karachi﻿PM reaffirms support for Palestine’s struggle for freedom﻿MNA vows to make SU Badin campus an autonomous university﻿Finance Minister reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Program﻿KSA extends term for $3bn deposit to support Pakistan’s economy﻿Proactive measures being ensured in Islamabad to control pollen allergy: PM’s aide﻿53rd martyrdom anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram observed﻿CM Maryam inaugurates flowers exhibition﻿SBCA cracks down on illegal constructions with over 1,400 actions in 10 months﻿85% of gas pipeline repair work in Hyderabad completed: moot told﻿DRAP, BOI, MOFA to be integrated with PSW: Asim Awan﻿Student councils are nurseries for future leaders: Aziz﻿Divisional Monitoring Committee Greenlights Maintenance and Repair Projects in Sindh﻿President, PM pay tribute to Major Mohammad Akram Shaheed﻿35 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for higher studies﻿Govt focusing on inclusive growth through targeted interventions: Ahsan﻿PM directs to create employment opportunities in Balochistan’s border districts﻿Pakistan reaffirms desire for cooperative relations with all neighbours﻿CJCSC, Services Chiefs pay tribute to Major Mohammad Akram Shaheed﻿Pakistan wants to improve bilateral ties with Russia: Leghari﻿Violation of Human Rights Will Not Be Tolerated: Rajvir﻿Protesters block Quetta-Karachi highway over Rodini’s disappearance﻿Six abducted laborers freed in Noshki operation﻿Pak-Saudi relations are on upward trajectory: Info Minister﻿Pakistan, Iraq vow to strengthen defence ties﻿Govt showed patience in handling protest on Nov 24: Deputy PM﻿Planning Minister calls for promoting narrative of tolerance﻿PM concludes two-day visit to Saudi Arabia﻿METRO AG Germany delegation meets Finance Minister﻿Int’l Day of Banks observed﻿President, PM condole demise of former Naval Chief Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik﻿Pakistan renews call for Action Plan to tackle pressing issue of Islamophobia﻿PM’s aide inaugurates first issue of FMC’s official journal﻿Ministerial Committee reviews interfaith harmony policy﻿Pakistan reiterates commitment to upholding transgender community’s rights﻿Sindh Minister Reviews Excise Department’s Performance, Calls for Enhanced Measures﻿HEC Trains 128 Master Trainers in PhD Supervisors’ Capacity Building Programme﻿Aga Khan University paediatrician receives American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene award﻿Engro Dolphins seek T20 culture cultivation﻿Govt reaffirms commitment to fostering equality regardless of ability﻿Deputy PM signs Charter of ECO Clean Energy Center﻿Govt for enhancing coordination between NACTA, provinces﻿Rehman Baba Express derails near Golra Sharif﻿By promoting sports, tendencies towards extremism can be eliminated: Salik﻿Man shot dead in Sibi﻿Salik hosts Chinese delegation to foster collaborative healthcare, skill development initiatives﻿All Hajj applications under govt scheme approved﻿PDP calls for shift to merit and respect for people﻿Karachi Mayor hails Blind Cricket team’s historic victory﻿KMC cracks down on illegal animal slaughter in Liaquatabad﻿Governor Sindh warmly welcomed at Lahore varsity﻿DWP Technologies wins Huawei’s technology integration recognition award at GITEX 2024﻿Trained individuals participated in PTI protest; tells info minister﻿Tessori congratulates national blind cricket team over victory﻿Chaman rally and sit-in postponed over religious scholars’ appeal﻿OICCI Leads Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities and Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Future﻿Maryam Nawaz inaugurates ‘Suthra Punjab Program’ in Lahore﻿Hamdard Foundation’s Nohnal Assembly Pays Tribute to Shaheed Hakim Muhammad Saeed﻿International Day of Persons with Disabilities commemorated in Pakistan﻿Punjab Cabinet announce Rs29m for martyred policeman’s heirs, Rs1m each for injured﻿Pakistan marks Universal Health Coverage Day﻿CM Bugti urges need to align development projects with public need﻿Awami National Party Remembers Azizullah Advocate on His 15th Death Anniversary﻿Fire at Rimpa Plaza brought under control, no casualties reported﻿CM Maryam launches ‘Suthra Punjab’ Initiative﻿PM, Deputy Chairman Senate discuss overall situation