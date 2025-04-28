Protesters blocked the Quetta-Karachi National Highway near Kali Barhamzai on Sunday, demanding the recovery of Fahad Baloch. The protesters stated that on April 10, unknown individuals detained Fahad Baloch and his friends near Chamrok in the Wadh area, and since then, there has been no information about them.
The protesters reported that despite submitting requests to the authorities, no action was taken, leading them to decide to block the highway.
Due to the blockade, long queues of vehicles formed on both sides, and as of the filing of this report, the Quetta-Karachi National Highway remained closed to traffic.