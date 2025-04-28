News Ticker: ﻿Sindh Governor Engages with Overseas Pakistanis in Baghdad﻿Exam Security Tightened as Islamabad Police Conduct B-1 List Assessment﻿ITP Steps Up Traffic Control at Weekly Bazaars﻿Revolutionary Changes Being Made in Health Sector, Says Kamal﻿We Created Pakistan, We Will Protect Pakistan: KDRC’s Bold Stand Against India’s Water Aggression﻿Protesters Block Quetta-Karachi National Highway for Traffic﻿KMC to Launch 109 Development Projects Worth Rs11 Billion﻿Fight Between Groups at Okara Hospital, Suspects Arrested﻿Grand Democratic Alliance Secretary General Condemns Police Action in Sindh﻿Police arrested a suspect involved in aerial firing﻿Suspect Arrested for Shooting a Student in Okara﻿President and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Condemn Indian Actions﻿Okara Administration’s Action: Wedding Hall Sealed﻿President and PM Laud Security Forces for Triumph Over Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa﻿Imran Khan’s Leadership Necessary to Pull Country Out of Troubles: Cheema﻿Women’s Protest March Against the Oppression in Gaza﻿Pakistan Railways Recovers 168 Acres in Anti-Encroachment Drive﻿Visit of Minister to Neelum Valley: Hope for Resolving Public Issues﻿Police and Robbers Trade Fire in Karachi﻿Sassui Palijo’s Reacts to Police Violence in Sindh﻿Pakistan, China Unite to Champion Regional Stability﻿India’s Dissatisfaction Stems Pakistan’s Economic Progress: Faisal﻿Tribute Paid to Renowned Artist Ghalib Baqar﻿Tragic Accident on Garho Bypass Road, Two Brothers Killed﻿Pakistan, WHO Renew Commitment to Eradicate Polio Amidst World Immunization Week﻿India’s State Terrorism Exposed: Khokhar﻿Balochistan Braces for Heatwave: Temperatures Soar Across Province﻿IIUI female campus organizes impactful solidarity walk for Palestine﻿Control Gained Over Duki Forest Fire After 14 Hours of Efforts﻿IIUI Sports Gala 2025 Set to Ignite Competitive Spirit﻿External defence excellent, need to focus on inner deficiencies: Shakoor﻿Major Crackdown Conducted on Encroachments in Rawalpindi Railway Division﻿Investors' Protection Takes Center Stage in Pakistan, Assures Interior Minister﻿Effective Strategy Adopted on Foreign Front After Pahalgam Incident: DPM﻿Dig Islamabad Calls for Unyielding Action Against Criminals and Corruption﻿Pakistani Media Counters Indian Narrative on Pahalgam Attacks﻿IIUI Protects Identity with Landmark Trademark Registration﻿Rivalry Escalates: Young Man Loses Life in Mahar-Jatoi Clash﻿Major Rally Staged by Jammu Kashmir Joint Action Committee﻿PTI Stages Rally in Jacobabad Against Canal Projects﻿Security forces kill 54 Khwarij in North Waziristan﻿Security forces kill 15 Khwarij in KP﻿Ahsan Iqbal Criticizes India's "Insecurity Syndrome"﻿Federal Health Minister Praises Local Ventilator Innovation in Karachi﻿ Minister’s Complaint Cell Launched to Enhance Transparency in Maritime Sector﻿Stone Pelting on Nisar Khuhro’s Vehicle in Sukkur, People’s Party Condemns﻿Severe Heatwave Expected in Southern Regions of the Country﻿Discussion on Women’s Rights at the Provincial Literary Conference﻿Thatta Observes Shutdown Strike To Express Solidarity with Gazans﻿Meeting of the President AJK with Kashmiri Delegation From Japan﻿MQM Announces Protest Against Indian Aggression﻿Couple’s Protest for Protection in Hyderabad﻿Tribute to the Services of Dr. Haji Hanif Tayyab, Abdul Razzaq Sajid﻿Pakistan’s Outstanding Performance in the Fourth Asia Cup Women’s Baseball﻿Four Suspects Arrested, Millions of Rupees Recovered﻿Karachi and Shanghai Forge New Path of Cooperation﻿Focus on Peace Formula at Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Rally﻿President Arts Council Mohammad Shah Inaugurates Shazia Nadeem’s Exhibition﻿Shazia Marri Criticizes Modi’s Actions, Asserts Pakistan’s Readiness﻿Protest by Solangi Community Against Tando Yusuf Police Officers﻿Railway Overhaul: Lahore-Islamabad High-Speed Train to Cut Travel Time﻿Sindhu Festival Rally in Sukkur: Millions Attend Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Speech﻿Due to Protest Sit-ins, Potato Prices Skyrocket﻿Tents Set Up In VIP Blocks, Arrival of Animals Continues﻿Crackdown on Traffic Violations Continues on the Directive of Sindh Chief Minister﻿Successful Shutdown Strike Warns Rulers, Action Needed: Munim Zafar Khan﻿Signing of MoU between Punjab Arts Council and Gandhara Resource Centre﻿Currency Market Sees Slight Movement in Major Rates﻿Special Assistant to PM Haroon Akhtar Khan Champions Biogas Initiative at Manga Mandi﻿A vigorous campaign against traffic law violations is underway in Sindh.﻿CJCSC, SCO Executive Director discuss collaborative measures to enhance counter terrorism cooperation﻿Earthquake Tremors in Zhob, Balochistan Cause Panic Among Residents﻿Customs and Karachi Chamber Unite to Bolster Pakistan’s Export Sector﻿CDA Chairman directs early completion of all development works in ‘Park Enclave’﻿Tenants of Auqaf Departement Demands Ownership Rights﻿Issues like climate change require collective efforts for joint solutions: Gilani﻿Sindh Government’s Successful Campaign Against Malaria: CM Sindh﻿Finance Minister Highlights Pakistan’s Economic Progress to Moody’s﻿Participation of 50 Couples in a Mass Wedding Ceremony﻿Murad Rules Out Controversial Canal Project Without Sindh’s Consent﻿Pakistan reaffirms unwavering commitment to purposes, principles of UN Charter﻿India’s false flag tactics exposed: Minister﻿Envoy Exposes Indian Misinformation on Kashmir to OIC Observer﻿NUML Spring Festival 2025 concludes with a celebration of culture, talent, and unity﻿Currency Market Sees Stability Amid Minor Fluctuations﻿Four FC Personnel Killed in Quetta Explosion﻿NAB Chief Launches Facilitation Desk at Lahore Chamber of Commerce﻿Suspect Involved in Illegal Currency Exchange Arrested﻿Pakistan Eyes Return to Commercial Credit Markets Amid Rating Boost﻿Globalization as modern neocolonialism undermines Muslim intellectual autonomy: Dr Anis﻿Punjab Advances Malaria Fight with Comprehensive Strategy﻿Increase in Temperature: Severe Heat Forecast for Southern Regions of the Country﻿University of Chitral Celebrates New Water Filtration Plant Installation﻿Two Elders from Rawalakot Martyred by Indian Army﻿Govt Lifts Tariff Cap for EV Charging Stations to Spur Growth﻿CDWP Greenlights Key National Development Projects Worth Billions﻿Stock Market Sees Mixed Performance with KSE100 Index Climbing