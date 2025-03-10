Protesters blocked Sariab Road near University Chowk on Monday for the arrest of those responsible for the murder of Javed Kurd, who was gunned down a day earlier in the Qambrani road area of the city.
Relatives of the slain Javed Kurd staged the protest, urging authorities to take immediate action against the suspects named in the FIRs. Sajid Kurd, one of the protesters, told PPI stated that his father and uncle had also been killed, and despite lodging First Information Reports (FIRs) at Sariab Police Station, the suspects had not been arrested.
He emphasized that his brother, Javed Kurd, was shot dead in the Bank Colony area of Killi Qambrani, but the family’s demands for justice had gone unheard. He warned that the protest would continue until those responsible were taken into custody.
Traffic in the area remained disrupted as demonstrators refused to clear the road, pressing for swift action from law enforcement authorities.