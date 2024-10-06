Residents of Rajouri and Jammu in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir took to the streets in large numbers, protesting against blasphemous comments made by Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). According to Kashmir Media Service, the protests, organized by various Islamic organizations, called for the immediate arrest of Narsinghanand and demanded that he face strict legal consequences. The protesters claimed that his comments could potentially damage the communal harmony within the region. The demonstrations began in Rajouri, starting from the town center and concluding at Abdullah Bridge. A similar protest also occurred in Jammu, with participants stressing the importance of respect for all religions and warning that such offenses could threaten national unity. In addition to these protests, posters demanding Narsinghanand’s arrest have been distributed in Srinagar and surrounding areas.
