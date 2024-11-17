The abduction of nine-year-old Muhammad Musawir Kakar has sparked protests in Quetta, with demonstrators blocking Zarghoon Road near Serena Chowk on Sunday, demanding the child’s safe recovery.
The protesters, including the boy’s family, voiced their anger over the authorities’ inaction, stating they had twice suspended protests after assurances from officials but no concrete steps had been taken. The demonstrators vowed to continue their sit-in until the child was found.
The protest caused severe traffic disruptions across the city, affecting key areas such as T and T Chowk, Pishin Stop, Meezan Chowk, Jinnah Road, and Anscomb. The sit-in continued until the filing of this report.
Muhammad Musawir Kakar, the son of businessman Haji Raz Muhammad Kakar from Barshore, was abducted two days ago by unidentified gunmen while traveling in a school van in Quetta. The incident has raised public concerns about the security situation in the region.