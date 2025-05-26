A complete shutdown was observed in several cities, including Naushahro Feroze, Meharabpur, Moro, and others, following a call by Jiye Sindh Qaumi Mahaz, Sindh United Party, and Raahbar Committee. The strike was in response to the killing of two protesters during a demonstration against the construction of six canals from the Indus River.
Shahi Bazaar, Cloth Market, Furniture Market, Mobile Market, Vegetable Market, and other business centers remained closed. Traffic on the national highway and link roads was significantly reduced.
Leaders from various parties, including Shahab Memon, Ayaz Rajper, Jam Aslam Korejo, and others, stated that water theft is unacceptable. They vowed to continue their protest against the canal construction.
The protest was sparked by the killing of activists Zahid Laghari and Irfan Laghari during a peaceful demonstration in Moro five days ago. The body of Shaheed Irfan Laghari was buried forcibly without being handed over to his family.
Several activists have been injured and arrested. The parties condemned what they described as state actions and declared that protests would continue until justice is served for the deceased and the canal project is terminated.