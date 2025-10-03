A deepening fissure within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has surfaced as Aleema Khan, sister of the party’s founder, vehemently challenged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to substantiate his explosive claims that she is masterminding a campaign against him and causing divisions in the party.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan forcefully refuted the accusations. ‘I have not heard Ali Amin Gandapur’s video statement, but if I am an MI agent, is that why I was made to stand in a graveyard the whole day yesterday? Gandapur should prove which vlogger I control or feed information to,’ she remarked.
She was present at the correctional facility with her sisters, Noreen Khan and Uzma Khan, to attend the Toshakhana-II case hearing involving Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.
The public dispute erupted after CM Gandapur alleged that Aleema Khan was communicating with vloggers who were actively running campaigns against him. He asserted that these actions were fueling discord within the political party.
The Chief Minister had claimed that Imran Khan was aware his sister’s conduct was creating rifts. “There is a major division in the party,” Gandapur stated, identifying Aleema Khan as a “key role” player in what he described as a “minus-founder campaign” that is spreading disappointment.
Gandapur further accused vloggers of targeting the party at Aleema Khan’s behest and questioned the circumstances of her son’s release, which he claimed happened just three days after his arrest without significant effort.
Insisting he remained loyal to the party founder and was unconcerned about official positions, the KP Chief Minister lamented that factionalism and personal interests had now taken precedence within PTI.