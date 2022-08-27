Provincial Disaster Management Authorities continuing rescue and relief efforts in flood ravaged areas 

Islamabad, August 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Provincial Disaster Management Authorities are continuing their rescue and relief efforts in the flood ravaged areas. Talking to News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan, Director General of PDMA Sindh Syed Salman Shah said the flash floods have disrupted communication links. He said estimate of damages cannot be ascertained at the moment but roughly the calamity has inflicted a loss of 850 billion rupees to the houses and crops. He said these details were also shared with the Prime Minister yesterday.

Deputy Director of PDMA Balochistan Asghar Ali Gilani said their rescue activities are continuing in Naseerabad, Jafferabad and Sohbat Pur. Eighteen hundred people were provided with assistance in Sohbat Pur and fifteen hundred in Jafferabad while forty five hundred people were rescued in Jafferabad during the last three days. Spokesperson of PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said a big flood wave is passing through River Kabul.

He said D. I Khan is the most affected district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where six relief camps have been established to provide necessary items to the victims. He said all the relevant departments are on alert and it is our effort to provide maximum relief to the flood affected people.

