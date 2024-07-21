Provincial Disaster Management Authorities of Punjab and Sindh today warned of flash floods in various cities of the provinces due to heavy Monsoon rains, likely to start from tomorrow till Thursday.
According to the spokesperson of the Provincial Disaster Management authority Punjab, these cities include Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh among others.
According to Met office, thunderstorms and rains are likely to occur in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Kambar, Shadad kot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Thatta and Sajawal Districts.
The spokesperson said PDMA issued an alert for the administration of these cities to take necessary precautions.
The spokesperson urged the public to follow government’s instructions and take necessary precautionary measures to avoid any damage.