Provincial Minister Khayal Kastro and others call on Chief Minister Punjab 

Lahore, February 17, 2022 (PPI-OT):Provincial Minister Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Muhammad Asim Nazir MNA and former parliamentarian Shahid Nazir met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest. The CM stressed that the development of Faisalabad was dear to him adding that a big development package has been chalked out along with the issuance of new Pakistan national health cards to provide free treatment facilities of one million rupees per annum to every family.

The whole of the Punjab province would be benefiting from this facility by March, he added. Meanwhile, no confidence snare has been created to avoid a long march as there is no genuineness in this claim. The whole nation knows that the opposition has tried hard to obstruct the development journey for three and a half years, he said and concluded that every undemocratic tactic of the opposition would be fully countered.

