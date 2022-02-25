Provision of better healthcare facility to masses Govt’s top priority: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that provision of better healthcare facility to the masses is the top priority of the government.

Speaking at the occasion of visit of Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar on Friday, he said the health sector will further improve with the collaboration of doctors and health staff. He said establishment of new hospitals would improve the health facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Faisal Sultan reviewed the developmental works in the Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar. He also visited Sehat Cards office, Operation Theater and newly established OPD center of the Hospital. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra also accompanied him.