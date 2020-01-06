Provision of shelter and food to the needy in bone chilling temperatures is the true manifestation of Riyasat-e-Madinah: Ali Zaidi

January 5, 2020

Islamabad, January 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi paid an inspecting visit to shelter set up by Port Qasim Authority and praised the arrangements done by the authorities in such a short period of time. Pakistan is experiencing record breaking cold weather where mercury has been dropped to unprecedented extremes. This has increased the plight of people who are not accustomed to such extreme weather. In materializing the Prime Minister’s vision of providing food and shelter homes for the needy, Ali Zaidi directed the Port Qasim and Karachi Port Trust to establish such Panagahs where both food and shelter will be available to both homeless and those who work there and can’t afford a decent lodging facility.

Truck drivers and labourers in Port Qasim used to sleep under their trucks and trees and some even lacked the warm clothes. The facility established at PQA has quality meals and beds for these people. Moreover, the shelter is being extended after the overwhelming response from the public. Also Federal Minister passed the directive to convert this shelter into a permanent facility after his visit. “Those who are charged with governance have the responsibility to help its people when they need it. We are doing our best to facilitate the people of the affected areas” remarked Ali Zaidi during the visit.

