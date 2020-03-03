‘Proximity to Pakistan’ cited as reason for Abdullah’s detention

March 3, 2020

New Delhi, March 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): The geographical proximity of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan has been cited one of the reasons for detention of former Chief Minister of occupied Kashmir Omar Abdullah, India told its Supreme Court. The affidavit filed in the top court by the Indian government says, “It is submitted that considering very peculiar geopolitical position of J and K and Ladakh and its proximity to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the concept of public order needs to be examined contextually.”

Indian government in its response said former chief minister Omar Abdullah has been a vocal critic of Article 370 even before its abrogation on August 5. India also emphasized that Abdullah “squarely fell within the realm of public order, as it was calculated to disturb public peace and tranquillity. It is needless to emphasise that the incitement of public at large, pertains to public order.”

After a brief hearing on the matter, the Supreme Court said: “Matter pertaining to liberty can be entertained”, and agreed to hear a plea by Sara Abdullah Pilot, challenging detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and her brother Omar Abdullah. Pilot had filed a habeas corpus in the top court.

