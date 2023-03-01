PSATF chairman receives ICCI Business Role Model Award

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Southern Africa Trade Federation Muhammad Rafiq Memon was awarded with ICCI Business Role Model Award by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Raja Parvez Ashraf for his great services to the homeland in a ceremony held in ICCI Auditorium, Islamabad, Pakistan.

The Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Business Role Model Awards were given to those ICCI members who worked hard for promotion of exports of Pakistan and put-up excellent examples for the business community.

The Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan Raja Parvez Ashraf lauded the achievements of PSATF Chairman Mr Muhammad Rafiq Memon as a Pakistani businessman operating from South Africa. He appreciated the initiatives and future plans of PSATF for increase in the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Southern Africa. The President of ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Senior Vice President Faad Waheed, Vice President Engr. M. Azhar Ul Islam Zafar and other office bearers also spoke on this occasion.

This may be noted that the Chairman of Pakistan Southern Africa Trade Federation Mr Muhammad Rafiq Memon is currently on a visit to Pakistan along with the PSATF delegation. They visited Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, KPK and participated in the Health and Engineering Expo in Lahore. During these visits the PSATF Chairman and his delegation met with the office bearers of various chambers of commerce and industry and other business organizations and government officials to discuss with them measures to increase the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Southern Africa.