March 4, 2020

Islamabad, March 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): PSB-IX won Baseball and Saba won Table Tennis event in the Women Sports Festival at Pakistan Sports Complex here. In the Baseball event, PSB Eleven got first position, Pink Club secured 2nd position and Tigers Club obtained 3rd position. In Baseball event, Saba won first position while Reshail and Huma got second and third position in the Table Tennis Event. Volleyball event will be played today (Thursday).

Assistant Director, Shazia Ejaz told that the women played is participating in the eleven sports competitions namely Tennis, Hockey, Teakwondo, Netball, Baseball, Table Tennis, Judo, Swimming, Football, Soccer Futsal. Prize distribution ceremony will be held on March 8, at 4 pm at Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex here. Pakistan Sports Board is organizing Women Sports Festival in connection with World Women Day on the special instructions of the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr. Fahmeeda Mirza and Director General, Pakistan Sports Board, Amna Imran.

