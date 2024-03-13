PSCA, NRTC agree to implement smart safe city project in 18 cities

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) today signed an agreement in Lahore to implement the network of Smart Safe City Authority project in eighteen cities of the province.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was also present during the signing ceremony.

Earlier, she was briefed that safe city initiatives in Taxila, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Okara, and Gujarat will be operational by the end of May.

The Chief Minister was further informed that eighteen Air Quality Index Monitoring Sensors will also be installed in the cities.

The Chief Minister was also apprised of Safe City projects in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Jhang, Attock, Hasan Abdal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sialkot, Murree, Okara and Mianwali will be completed this year.