PSE attack: Minister, top police officials attend martyred Sub Inspector’s funeral prayer

June 29, 2020

KARACHI:The funeral prayer of Sub Inspector Mohammad Shahid, who was martyred in the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange, was offered at the Police Headquarters Garden in Karachi on Monday.

A police squad presented the Guard of Honour to the martyred Sub Inspector Mohammad Shahid and placed a floral wreath him. The funeral prayer was attended among others by Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Inspector General of Police, Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, martyred policemen’s heirs, top police and rangers officials.

The IGP Sindh also expressed condolence with the heirs of the martyred Sub Inspector and hailed his services rendered for the police department. On this occasion, he announced the police department incentives for the heirs and directed the police officials to complete all the legal documentation processes in this regard.

Separately, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appreciated the policemen and rangers who fought bravely with the terrorists and killed them. “My word of appreciation must reach the jawans of police and rangers,” he told DG rangers and IGP and said he would meet with the injured policemen to encourage them.

It is pertinent to mention here that the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi took police in the jurisdiction of Mithadar police. The police and rangers rushed to spot when the Mithadar police were informed. The police and rangers, within an eight-minute operation, killed four terrorists in the encounter in the operation, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Shahid, a security guard of stock exchange Iftikhar and an unidentified civilian embraced martyrdom while three policemen of RRF, Saeed, Shahzad Ahmed and Imtiaz, two passersby Khudayar and Ashiq, security guard Waqas and a stock exchange employee Amir sustained multiple injuries. They were shifted to hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, the CM was told.

