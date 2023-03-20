PSMA announces to provide sugar to consumers at low price during Ramadan

Islamabad, March 19, 2023 (PPI-OT): The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has announced to provide sugar to consumers at low price during the holy month of Ramazan. A meeting in this regard was held between a PSMA delegation, led by its Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, and Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer in Lahore on Sunday. It was decided that the sugar mills would provide sugar at low price at sale points, to be designated by the respective district administration.

