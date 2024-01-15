PSQCA seals fertilizer unit in Karachi, seizes 800 bags stock

KARACHI: A Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Karachi squad in a crackdown sealed off Single Super Phosphate (fertilizer) unit for illegal production and seized 800 bags of the fertilizer.

According to PSQCA official information on Monday, the action was taken on the directives of PSQCA Director General Ismat Gul Khattak and supervised by Sajid Mian Bhutto, Deputy Director (CAK), PSQCA Karachi.

The operation was specifically aimed at ensuring compliance with PSQCA standards. During the operation, PSQCA team stopped the illegal production of the fertilizer without having CM Licence of Single Super Phosphate (fertilizer) Sar Sabz and Zindagi brands of company Shaizaib Fertilizer (Pvt) Ltd located at Site II, Super Highway, Karachi.

The available stock of about 800 bags measuring 50kg and the Unit were seized while a notice was issued to the company for compliance. The Deputy Director (CAK), PSQCA Karachi has said that their aim was to guarantee the safety and satisfaction of consumers by eradicating substandard products from the market.

The Director General PSQCA has said that strict measures would be taken against the makers of illegal products and substandard items would not be tolerated in the market.