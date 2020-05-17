PTA extending help to govt to uplift vulnerable segments of society: PTA Chairman

May 17, 2020

Islamabad, May 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): PTA Chairman, Major General, Retired, Amir Azeem Bajwa has said the authority is extending help to the government in pursuing its goal of uplifting vulnerable segments of the society through modern day information and communication technologies.

In a message on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day being observed today, he said, Pakistan’s telecom sector has become a role model for other sectors in reshaping the economic destiny of the people. He further said the sector will continue to play an important role in the current decade towards attainment of sustainable development goals.

