PTCL signs strategic contract with Whale Cloud Technology

Islamabad, July 29, 2021 (PPI-OT): Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has signed a strategic contract with Whale Cloud Technology for the transformation of its mission critical Charging and Billing platform.

Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO and Group CFO, PTCL and Ufone and Chen XiaoWei, President South Asia, Whale Cloud Technology, signed the contract during a ceremony held at PTCL HQ, Islamabad. Jafar Khalid, Group CTIO (Development), PTCL and Ufone, Saad M Waraich, Group CTIO (Operations), PTCL and Ufone, Ayaz Ahmed, Vice President, Whale Cloud Technology, Pakistan, also attended the ceremony, along with senior management from both companies.

This major transformation marks a significant step towards PTCL’s efforts to deliver enhanced user experience to its valued customers. The initiative would also serve as a key enabler for offering the much-needed flexibility to fixed broadband consumers and corporate customers, by extending enhanced billing and invoicing options of their choice.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO and Group CFO, PTCL and Ufone, said, “PTCL with its focus on offering customer centric solutions is investing in the upgrade of its billing solution, to provide state-of-the-art services to its customers. We are glad to partner with Whale Cloud Technology on this strategic initiative, which is one of the leading suppliers in Business Support Systems domain in key markets globally.”

On the occasion, Chen XiaoWei, President South Asia, Whale Cloud Technology, said, “We are greatly honoured for the confidence that PTCL has bestowed upon us, by selecting Whale Cloud Technology for this transformation journey. This would positively impact the customer value chain and we shall endeavour to exceed PTCL’s expectation in serving their customers better.”

PTCL remains at the forefront to take such initiatives that will pave the way for latest Cloud-based solutions, hence facilitating efficient delivery of new and innovative services across different customer segments.

