PTCL to improve broadband services in former tribal districts

May 8, 2020

Islamabad, May 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has directed PTCL to enhance voice and broadband services network in erstwhile FATA districts of KP province to facilitate people of the area for online education and other web-based services.

As PTCL has already been providing fixed line voice and data services in the erstwhile tribal agencies, hence growing demand of the people will likely be met in short timeframe. This will not only address the issues of students in the merged districts of KP to acquire online education but will provide an opportunity to develop online business platforms by the general public as available in other parts of the country.

For more information, contact:
Public Relations,
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)
PTA Headquarters, Sector F- 5/1, Islamabad – 44000, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-2878152
Fax: +92-51- 9219921
Email: pr@pta.gov.pk
Website: https://www.pta.gov.pk

