PTF elects Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi as its President

ISLAMABAD: Elections of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) were held here at PTF SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to a PTF statement, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi was elected as President of PTF and Lt Col (retd) Zia Uddin Tufail was elected as Secretary-General.

M Arif Qureshi was elected Treasurer for the tenure from 2024 to 2028. According to the elections’ results, President Aisam-ul- Haq Qureshi got eight votes, whereas his rival candidate Maj General (retd) Asghar Nawaz got seven votes.

Secretary-General Lt Col (retd) Zia Uddin Tufail secured eight votes, whereas his rival Major (retd) Suleman Junaid secured seven votes. In the race of Treasurer, the winner Arif Qureshi got nine votes, whereas his rival Umar Farooq got six votes.