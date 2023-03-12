Home National PTI allowed to hold rally on Monday
National

PTI allowed to hold rally on Monday

by Newsdesk
written by Newsdesk

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to stage a rally in Lahore on Monday (tomorrow). Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the district administration to meet with the PTI leaders and finalize the strategy for the rally. After the meeting with PTI leaders, the district administration allowed the PTI to hold a peaceful rally in the provincial capital city on Monday with the condition that speakers of the rally will not make speeches against the judiciary and institutions.

Earlier, PTI intended to hold rally on Sunday but the district administration did not issue no objection certificate to it. When PTI leaders insisted to hold rally at all costs, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 in the city. As a result, PTI chairman Imran Khan postponed the rally after suggesting his supporters remain peaceful.

Later, PTI Chairman Imran Khan again announced to initiate a protest rally in the city on Monday. In this regard, PTI leaders also filed an application to district administration seeking a permission for the rally.

Related Articles

CEC calls meeting tomorrow as PTI challenges Section...

ZAB’ death anniversary: Large public meeting will be...

Qureshi says Imran to lead rally tomorrow

CM Naqvi for monitoring free supply of flour...

PIA inks code-sharing agreement with Malaysia

Yasmin asks ECP to declare Section 144 illegal

Murad sees PPP to secure Karachi Mayor slot

Another Pakistan’s aircraft carrying relief goods reaches Turkiye

Imran postpones election Lahore rally

PMD predicts Ramadan moon sighting on March 22

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign