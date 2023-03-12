PTI allowed to hold rally on Monday

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to stage a rally in Lahore on Monday (tomorrow). Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the district administration to meet with the PTI leaders and finalize the strategy for the rally. After the meeting with PTI leaders, the district administration allowed the PTI to hold a peaceful rally in the provincial capital city on Monday with the condition that speakers of the rally will not make speeches against the judiciary and institutions.

Earlier, PTI intended to hold rally on Sunday but the district administration did not issue no objection certificate to it. When PTI leaders insisted to hold rally at all costs, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 in the city. As a result, PTI chairman Imran Khan postponed the rally after suggesting his supporters remain peaceful.

Later, PTI Chairman Imran Khan again announced to initiate a protest rally in the city on Monday. In this regard, PTI leaders also filed an application to district administration seeking a permission for the rally.