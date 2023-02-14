PTI challenges Zafar’s appointment as ACE head in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday challenged the appointment of Sohail Zafar Chattha as director general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar filed the petition against the interim Punjab government’s decision, making the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the chief secretary and others respondents in the case.

As per the law, the DG of anti-corruption department is appointed for a period of three years, the petitioner argued, adding that the government had removed Nadeem Sarwar before the completion of his tenure. He said the provincial government had illegally appointed Chatta as new DG. Before his appointment as DG anti-corruption, Mr Chatta served as DIG Operations in the Islamabad police.