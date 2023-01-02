PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless statements: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said the PTI Chairman Imran Khan is spreading chaos in the country through his baseless statements.

Talking to a private media channel, he dismissed rumors of Pakistan’s bankruptcy and assured that the economic situation is expected to improve in a few weeks’ time. Qamar Zaman Kaira urged the PTI Chief to play his constitutional role by staying in assemblies and remaining part of the political process. Talking about postponement of local bodies elections in Islamabad, he said carrying out the Court’s decision to conduct the elections within 12 to 14 hours was almost impossible.