PTI Chief using violence, creating chaos to avoid court proceedings: Marriyum

Islamabad, March 19, 2023 (PPI-OT): Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is using violence and causing chaos to avoid court proceedings. Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Sunday, she said that Imran Khan is responsible for lawlessness in the country.

She said that no democratic political party can use such undemocratic tactics. The Information Minister said under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s direction, distribution of free wheat flour has been started and the process will begin in Sindh and Balochistan soon. She said that talks are underway to reach staff-level agreement with IMF.

