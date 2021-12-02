PTI Core Committee meets in Islamabad today 

Islamabad, December 02, 2021 (PPI-OT):PTI Core Committee meets in Islamabad on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The committee will be briefed on Ehsaas, farmer and Health Card programmes. The chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will brief the meeting about local government elections and present their reports. The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act 2021 will also be discussed in the meeting. This bill was part of the PTI manifesto.

