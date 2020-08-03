PTI Government challenged the status quo from day one it came into power: Information Minister

August 3, 2020

Islamabad, August 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says PTI government challenged the status quo from day one it came into power. Talking to private TV channel programme, the Minister said regulating social media is a difficult task but it is essential. The minister said projecting the government and policies of the prime minister is the responsibility of the ministry of information which is a challenging task and social media is also part of it.

He said he is not in favour of ban on media and fully support freedom of expression but it should be under the parameters of decency. Shibli Faraz said national institutions had been destroyed by the previous governments through political recruitments, where incompetent were placed on important seats.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts