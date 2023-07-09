PTI govt destroyed all state institutions: Aurangzeb

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the last government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) destroyed all the state institutions.

Addressing a press conference at historical Radio Pakistan building in Lahore, the minister regretted that the last government completely ignored state institutions that help bring socio-cultural development and rather focused on infusing the youth mindset with hatred.

Referring to the May 9 unfortunate incidents, she said miscreants burnt Radio Pakistan Peshawar building, setting on fire even the precious archive. Earlier in the day, she inaugurated different cultural projects at Radio Pakistan Lahore to help effectively promote soft image of the country.

The projects include site for cinema, Classical Music Research Cell, Digital Broadcast Training Lab and Podcast Studio.

Later, briefing media persons on these projects, the Information Minister said Pakistan’s positive image will be projected through screen tourism.

She said cinema houses will be established at the premises of Radio Pakistan in different parts of the country to provide people access to affordable entertainment.

She said the youth and others associated with film industry will be encouraged and facilitated in film-making. She said a nationwide music hunt program will also be launched at the platform of Radio Pakistan on 15th of this month.

The Minister said the other initiatives including Classical Music Research Cell, Digital Broadcast Training Lab and the Podcast Studio at Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Lahore will greatly contribute to engaging the youth in healthy creative activities besides promoting culture and heritage of the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said she would also soon perform groundbreaking of Radio Pakistan’s Digital Radio Mondiale project, which has been approved by the present government. Radio Pakistan’s Digital Migration would take the state broadcaster’s transmissions in a clear voice not only across the length and breadth of the country but also beyond the borders.