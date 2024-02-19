PTI govt will give employment to young people: Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and its-nominated candidate for the office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, said on Monday that the PTI government in the province would give employment to the young people and take steps to create business-friendly environment in the country.

Talking to media outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Gandapur promised that the party will work to resolve economic crisis of the country. Regarding the PTI affairs, he said the party had moved the PHC for retaining its status as an independent party as the ECP only deprived it of its election symbol.

The party would hold intra-party election soon and wanted its candidates to join the PTI instead of any other political party, he added.

However, a final decision would be taken by the PTI founder, he said. Earlier, Gandapur appeared before the PHC for protective bail.

His counsel submitted that Gandapur had to appear before an Islamabad court for which he needed protective bail. His lawyer requested the court to fix the bail application for hearing today (Monday).