Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers staged a protest on August 5th on the streets of Hattian Bala, district Jhelum Valley. Led by PTI Azad Kashmir Vice President Syed Zeeshan Haider, the demonstration started from Chinari, near the Line of Control, and culminated at the district headquarters in Hattian Bala. Protesters completely blocked the Srinagar Highway and chanted slogans for the release of Imran Khan.
Asif Iqbal Mughal, Ali Qamar Awan and other prominent figures addressed the protesters.
The speakers condemned the Modi administration’s revocation of Article 370 in Indian-administered Kashmir on August 5th, calling it a cruel act. They highlighted the violation of Kashmiri rights and UN resolutions. They also condemned the arrest of Imran Khan and praised his advocacy for the Kashmiri people at the international level.
The leaders accused the current government of toppling Imran Khan’s government and plunging Pakistan into instability. They cited the postponed elections, cancellation of the party’s symbol, and attempts to diminish the party’s influence as examples of political vendetta. They stated that the constitution is suspended, the judiciary is under threat, the democratic process is halted, and fundamental human rights are being violated.
The protesters vowed to continue their peaceful campaign for the release of Imran Khan and the restoration of public rights and political justice in Azad Kashmir. They described their protest as a message from an awakened nation.